David Yurman Boutique Arrives on Worth Avenue

David Yurman has arrived in Palm Beach. The iconic American luxury jeweler debuted its Worth Avenue boutique November 12. David Yurman’s newest store provides an intimate and exclusive shopping experience that showcases that brand’s beloved quality, craftsmanship, and innovative design.

The new location marks David Yurman’s eighth boutique in Florida, expanding the company’s presence to better serve its longstanding and new clients alike. Denis Velkovich, senior vice president of Global Retail & Client Experience at David Yurman, says, “We’re thrilled to give our local clients a new, elevated environment in which to experience our brand, and a beautifully curated assortment that’s tailored specially for the Palm Beach customer.”

Step inside the 1,700-square-foot boutique to experience the next generation of the brand’s store design—a continuation of President and Chief Creative Officer Evan Yurman’s vision for the brand’s future. The Palm Beach boutique features an elegant modern interior that celebrates the Yurman aesthetic. Clients are greeted by a limestone fluted façade, and dark cardoso and pale bardiglio marble slabs create a dramatic opulence within the boutique’s walls. The new space also includes a luxurious consultation area, furnished with mid-century modern pieces inspired by the Yurman family’s personal collections.