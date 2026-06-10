Emily Pantelides and Peter Robbins Host a Greek Dinner Party

As a break from the ordinary and a way to foster friendships and community with delicious food, hearty drinks, nonstop conversation, festive music, and wild dancing, Emily Pantelides and Peter Robbins threw a Greek dinner party their guests won’t soon forget.

“We love to host dinner parties,” says Pantelides, owner of Pantelides PR & Consulting, the public relations firm she established in 2014. “I was born in Greece and love to share my culture with friends here. It revolves around food, friends, great conversation, music, and a rich sense of community involvement.”

Robbins, director of development for NextEra Energy, agrees. “I was raised in Buffalo, New York, and have a huge family, with 40 people at our holiday parties,” he says. “Like the Greek culture, we love to bring our favorite dishes to share and have good talks. We enjoy warmth, smiles, and laughter.”

Pantelides and Robbins, who have three children, met about 20 years ago while they were working in television news in Augusta, Georgia. Robbins moved to Palm Beach County in 2007, and Pantelides followed the next year. “We both wanted a change and have made a great life here for our family,” says Pantelides, who frequently emcees charitable events in the area.

The entertaining traditions that Pantelides and Robbins each enjoyed as children have stayed in their hearts and minds. Pantelides shares that, while growing up in Athens, her family hosted exciting parties for all kinds of occasions. Food was a common fixture during these happy moments, as well as in times of sadness.

“My fondest memories are the big parties for whatever reason,” Pantelides says. “Casual, not fussy, with beautifully curated spaces. My mom was into etiquette. We also ate dinner every Sunday with a minimum of 10 family members. Family was and is everything.”

During Robbins’ childhood, cooking was a family sport, and large get-togethers were common occurrences. “After the pandemic, our family started holding a reunion each year to be sure we don’t lose touch,” he says. “Having had an active family social life so young really opened me up to how similar we were to Emily and her Greek culture. She fit right into our family dynamic.”

Pantelides and Robbins rolled out the blue carpet for this alfresco Greek dinner party at their home. They embraced colors commonly associated with Pantelides’ home country, including blue, white, and hot pink—in the form of bougainvillea and Pink Floyd roses—in honor of the flowers found across Greece.

“The theme of the party was the island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea,” explains creative event designer Vayola Jean-Baptiste of Vayola J. Events, who worked on the party’s design with Pantelides. “Santorini is known for blue pots, and we used white taper candles as well as plenty of beautiful bougainvillea. Emily wanted drama and over-the-top with Greek vibes. She is so creative.”

To start the party, Pantelides wore a gold Oscar de la Renta dress with embellishments evocative of Greek olive tree leaves. For dinner and dancing, she changed into a Nadine Merabi pantsuit paired with a family heirloom: a gold and ruby necklace by the Greek jewelry company Lalaounis.

After passing through the kitchen, guests mingled around the pool, sipping on the evening’s signature drink, an Aegean Refresher made with vodka, muddled strawberries, mint, and orange soda. They also admired the stunning decor. “The roses are incredible and give such a Greek feel,” says guest Janet Levy, a Palm Beach philanthropist. “The whole scene is magical.”

To further the Greek theme, Pantelides created a mastika fountain in blue and white with pink florals. Mastika is a resin from the mastic sap of native trees on the island of Chios; it is known for a pine-like woody flavor that is perfect for liqueur and cocktails.

“Ouzo gets all the publicity,” laments Pantelides, who also added a display of wine goblets to the fountain setting. “But mastika, with its utterly unique flavors of pine and resin, is the best-kept secret of all Greeks.”

Guest Steve Caras, a former dancer for New York City Ballet and an accomplished photographer, gave high praise to the hosts as he admired the scene, which included a poolside DJ booth. “Emily and Peter outdid themselves,” he says. “Since I’ve known them for years, this amazing party should be no surprise.”

The tablescape featured the same colors and sophistication as the rest of the party design. Venevents Luxury Design in Miami was the floral designer for the event, while Different Look in Deerfield Beach provided the blue and white china to complete the tables. The centerpieces of pink florals interspersed with natural branches, blue and white candles, trendy white lamps, and vibrant blue urns created an idyllic island ambience.

The Greek evil eye—or mati, a traditional charm that protects against curses brought about by malevolent looks—graced each place setting. For the menu cards, Jean-Baptiste put an image of Santorini and the guest’s name in Greek and English. “The entire scene was designed to combine history, luxury, uniqueness, and Emily’s core values and Greek heritage,” she says.

Prior to dinner, guests were invited to roll their own dolmathes, grape leaves stuffed with rice, mint, dill, and Cretan olive oil. For the food, Pantelides worked with Mana Greek Fusion restaurant in Jupiter, owned by executive chef Lazaros Chasomeris and his sister, Anna. “We made this evening’s food interactive and authentic,” says the chef. “The menu is extensive and exciting, and I just returned from Crete, an added plus.”

The Greek smorgasbord did not disappoint. Chasomeris served such delights as taramasalata, a Greek caviar spread with cured fish roe, olive oil, lemon, and potato topped with osetra caviar; a Greek-inflected ceviche of shrimp, calamari, octopus, red onion,

tomato, cilantro, mastic liqueur, and lemon; keftedes, Greek meatballs with beef, lamb, garlic, fresh herbs, and olive oil; saganaki, made of Vlahotiri cheese and panko breadcrumbs; and spinach pie with feta, scallions, and dill. Dinner also included tzatziki, Greek salad, lamb lollipops with lemon potatoes, seafood paella, and grilled branzino with sautéed spinach and feta. The desserts wowed the crowd, from the custard pie with Greek honey and caramelized grapes to the outstanding baklava with walnuts, pistachios, Greek honey, and caramelized grapes.

“I loved the food, especially the caviar spread,” says guest Kristina Pantelides, the host’s sister. “It was such a good representation of my heritage.”

After dinner, guests danced to lively Greek and international remixes and smashed plates, a Greek custom associated with joy, music, and social gatherings. The hosts estimate they lost 100 plates, but it was all great fun. “My dishes were thrown in the air like saucers as people were having a blast and also throwing rose petals,” says Emily of the tradition.

As guests departed for the evening, they were gifted tea towels and wine, all part of the doting hosts’ efforts to make everyone feel like family.

“I’m an extrovert,” says Pantelides. “My batteries are recharged by laughing, eating, and sharing moments with others. It’s my Greek heritage. I put on a good party and make it all flow.”