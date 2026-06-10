Four June Happenings at The Norton

Fresh off of a stunning rebrand, the Norton Museum of Art will host a bustling schedule of events to keep the community plugged in to the arts scene this month.

Art After Dark

Each Friday, from 5 to 10 p.m., spend the evening at the Norton and enjoy live music, Open Studio workshops, and docent-led exhibition tours. Tickets are $5-$10.

This Friday, Samantha and her band of talented musicians will honor the women of country music.

On June 19, attend the Juneteenth Kick-Off, featuring music from the Jonathan Scales Fourchestra , combining jazz, classical, progressive rock, Latin rhythms, and soulful bursts of funk .

Then, on June 26, the Norton will host a dazzling evening of Glam Bingo in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Expect high-energy performances, prizes, and plenty of sparkle. Throughout the night, connect with local community partners doing vital work in support of the LGBTQ+ community .

Must-See Lectures

During a Curator Conversation June 12, chief curatorial officer Rachel Gustafson will examine the history and origins of the “Recognition of Art by Women (RAW)” exhibition series. Plus, look closer at the emotionally resonant paintings of Danielle Mckinney, the tenth artist to be honored through the RAW program. The talk begins at 6 p.m. Space is limited, and online registration is required.

Juneteenth Community Day

On June 20, commemorate Juneteenth at this intergenerational event that celebrates freedom and spotlights the African American experience with live musical performances, dance, gallery talks on art by African American artists, storytelling, and art-making activities. Visit norton.org for a complete schedule. Free admission and parking.

Hollywood Gems Film Series

Duck out of the heat and into the Norton’s Stiller Auditorium for film screenings. This month’s picks are nods to America’s upcoming semiquincentennial and include:

June 14: Johnny Tremain. Johnny Tremain is drawn into the Revolutionary War and becomes a patriot fighting to free the colonies from England. Along the way, he learns about life and about himself.

June 28: 1776. A musical retelling of the American Revolution’s political struggle in the Continental Congress to declare independence.

For a complete schedule of events happening at the Norton, visit norton.org.