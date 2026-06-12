Glazer Hall Hosts Premiere Screenings of Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day

For the first time in almost 50 years, a first-run film is premiering in Palm Beach.

This weekend, catch the opening night of Steven Spielberg’s original sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day at Glazer Hall. Previews of the film have been getting rave reviews. The film is being widely celebrated as a masterful blend of mystery, romance, and chase-film momentum.

The movie stars Academy Award nominee Emily Blunt, Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor, Academy Award winner Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and two-time Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo. Steven Spielberg, director of 35 feature-length films, is one of the industry’s most successful and influential filmmakers.

Screenings will take place June 12 at 7 p.m. (opening night); June 13 at 3:30 and 7 p.m.; and June 14 at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Glazer Hall will host additional showings the following weekend.

The 400-seat theater is equipped with a 40-foot MDI projection screen, a d&b Soundscape surround sound system, and a Barco 4K digital projector, promising an immersive movie-watching experience.

Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Beverages, popcorn, and movie theater concessions will be available to purchase. For the full summer lineup and to purchase your reserved seating, visit glazerhall.org or call the box office at (561) 576-7860.