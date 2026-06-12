Summer Fun at The Ben

Want to spice up your summer routine? Then head to The Ben West Palm for cool offerings and activations at its restaurants and communal spaces.

Kick off the weekend with Summer Fridays at Spruzzo, The Ben’s rooftop restaurant and pool deck. Beginning in the early afternoon, locals can purchase “Work from Pool” day passes, enabling them to answer emails between dips and bites and sips from the special Summer Fridays menu, featuring happy-hour-priced shareable plates, $10 spritzes and cocktails, and $5 beers. It culminates in live DJ music beginning at 5 p.m.

If soccer and the World Cup are on your radar this summer, then take advantage of The Ben’s Fútbol Fan Zone Viewing Experience. The hotel has transformed its Studio space into an immersive watch party, complete with family-friendly activities, game-day food, local craft beers, and a match-day menu from Proper Grit, the hotel’s upscale American restaurant.

Return to Proper Grit on select Monday evenings for Mahjong Mondays, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Guests can sip cocktails by MacCallan and participate in either open play or lessons with Kari Long of Mahj on the Beach. Open play tickets cost $25 while lessons are $60. Each ticket includes a cocktail, with additional bites and sips available for purchase.

Finally, if your summer is still dominated by work, take advantage of Proper Grit’s Executive Lunch, a three-course prix fixe menu for just $28 per person, designed to deliver a full dining experience in approximately 45 minutes. The menu includes a choice of starter, entrée, and dessert, with selections ranging from baby gem Caesar and garden salads to lemon linguini, salmon, steak frites, and sandwiches.