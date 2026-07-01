Enjoy the Summer Jazz Series at Glazer Hall

Glazer Hall will launch its inaugural Summer Jazz Series, curated in partnership with the Palm Beach International Jazz Festival, hosted on Wednesday evenings beginning July 8.

Yvette Norwood-Tiger Jazz Ensemble

The series kicks off on July 8 with the Yvette Norwood-Tiger Jazz Ensemble performing “Billie, Ella, Nina & I.” Norwood-Tiger is an award-winning jazz vocalist, touring artist, and songwriter. Born in Detroit, she grew up in a family of musicians and learned the music of Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, and others early on. In addition to jazz standards, her repertoire includes the Great American Songbook, standards, bebop, and Latin jazz.

Copeland Davis Ensemble

On July 22, the Copeland Davis Ensemble takes the stage. From jazz to classics, this celebrated pianist and jazz innovator performs everything from pop standards such as “MacArthur Park” and “Fly Me to the Moon” to “Rhapsody in Blue” and more. Davis went from performing on The Tonight Show and Good Morning America, to sharing stages with Aretha Franklin, Herbie Mann, and Ramsey Lewis.

Troy Anderson and the Wonderful World Band

To close the series, Troy Anderson and the Wonderful World Band will present “A Tribute to Louis Armstrong” August 5. Anderson has mastered Armstrong’s iconic vocal style and trumpet artistry, and captivates audiences across the United States and Europe with high-energy performances. Anderson’s performance will be hosted in celebration of Louis Armstrong’s 125th birthday. Guests can arrive early to enjoy a specialty cocktail, the Orange Satchmo, named after the legendary musician.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets for the Summer Jazz Series, visit glazerhall.org or call (561) 576-7860.