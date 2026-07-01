Celebrate the Fourth of July in the Palm Beaches

The Palm Beach Shores restaurant will open at 2 p.m. for an all-day Fourth of July celebration, featuring festive specials including barbecue chicken pizza, a barbecue rib platter with baked beans, loaded potato salad and a hot honey corn muffin, and a banana sparkler split with caramelized bananas, gelato, candied peanuts, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Live music by Skyline Drive will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., along with family-friendly lawn games including cornhole, Jenga, and Connect Four.

As the Fourth of July and Bastille Day (July 14) approach, Chef Daniel Boulud’s acclaimed Palm Beach restaurant is inviting guests to experience the flavors and traditions of both America and France.

On July 4, savor a festive experience highlighting classic American barbecue alongside elevated specialties from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Notable features include pizza from the recently unveiled wood-fired pizza oven and al fresco barbecue stations, as well as premium steaks, house-made sausages, and porchetta. Guests can also enjoy interactive live-cooking stations throughout the lively courtyard setting, as well as tastings from The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky, No.3 Gin, and Brugal rum. To conclude the celebration, each table will be presented with an assortment of cookies, brownies, and house-made ice cream. The Fourth of July experience is $85 per person.

On July 14, return for a lively evening that celebrates French heritage. The experience captures the spirit of a French gathering, beginning with a family-style spread of cheese and charcuterie, escargots, and steak tartare, followed by unlimited moules frites, steak frites, or duck confit. The celebration concludes on a sweet note with profiteroles, crêpes flambées, and Île Flottante. The experience is $89 per person.

City of Boca Raton

As the United States marks its 250th, the City of Boca Raton will host a landmark Fabulous Fourth. From a sunrise 5K run to a fireworks finale over the water, the city’s signature tradition returns with more events and more community spirit.

Firecracker 5K: The Firecracker 5K at Florida Atlantic University is open to the first 1,000 registered runners. Each participant receives a commemorative shirt, finisher medal, and post-race snacks. Registration is $40. There is no on-site registration on July 4. Register here.

The Firecracker 5K at Florida Atlantic University is open to the first 1,000 registered runners. Each participant receives a commemorative shirt, finisher medal, and post-race snacks. Registration is $40. There is no on-site registration on July 4. Register here. Liberty Cup Racquet Tournament: The Liberty Cup Pickleball and Tennis Tournament will crown champions across four skill-level divisions, with pickleball happening at Patch Reef Park and tennis at The Racquet Center. Registration fees are $35–$50 for pickleball and $35–$43.75 for tennis. Register here.

The Liberty Cup Pickleball and Tennis Tournament will crown champions across four skill-level divisions, with pickleball happening at Patch Reef Park and tennis at The Racquet Center. Registration fees are $35–$50 for pickleball and $35–$43.75 for tennis. Register here. Fabulous Fourth Block Party: Head to Sugar Sand Park for a free Block Party featuring kids’ crafts, yard games, a DJ, and food trucks. Presented in partnership with the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District, this family-friendly midday gathering is the perfect warm-up for the evening’s grand finale.

Head to Sugar Sand Park for a free Block Party featuring kids’ crafts, yard games, a DJ, and food trucks. Presented in partnership with the Greater Boca Raton Beach and Park District, this family-friendly midday gathering is the perfect warm-up for the evening’s grand finale. Fabulous Finale: Fabulous Fourth crescendos at Countess de Hoernle Park with a spectacular free waterfront evening. Live musical performances begin at 6:30 p.m., with a second set at 7:30 p.m., before the sky erupts in a 20-minute fireworks spectacular beginning at 9:10 p.m.

The City of West Palm Beach will celebrate the nation’s 250th during One Epic Fourth on Flagler July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. The downtown waterfront will sparkle with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food, and refreshments. Stick around for the 18-minute fireworks display over the Intracoastal Waterway at 9:09 p.m., preceded by the first-ever laser show.

In honor of America’s big birthday, the Swing Dolls will warm things up on the NewDay USA Main Stage with their signature 1940s harmonies. The seven-piece Gotta Groove band will headline with high-energy R&B hits that span the 1960s to today. On the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Stage, DJ Reflex will set a lively tone in the Kids’ Area, where families will find bounce houses and unlimited games for $5, plus Fourth of July–themed crafts. Adults are invited to saddle up for a Country Kickback at Post Park Stage, featuring country music by DJ Kid Karter, line dancing lessons, and mechanical bull rides.

For those watching the festivities from home, the fireworks will be broadcast live as part of “WPBF 25 Presents Fourth on Flagler: Celebrating America 250.” Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum invites families to spend Fourth of July at Historic Town Hall for a special Free Fun Saturday packed with patriotic activities, creativity, and community celebration. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., explore “The 14th Colony” and discover the story of Florida during America’s founding, enjoy a Museum Scavenger Hunt, have your face painted, and create a “Midnight Rider” Lantern. RSVPs are encouraged. Tulā Tulā at the Amrit Ocean Resort will serve an oceanfront brunch on July 5. Executive Chef Craig Tooker has created a lineup of sweet and savory brunch specials, perfectly paired with sunshine and breathtaking ocean views.