Phoenix Redux at The Global Ambassador

Phoenix has long lived in Scottsdale’s shadow, but one major restaurateur is shifting attention back to Arizona’s capital city. At The Global Ambassador, nightlife and dining impresario Sam Fox makes his first serious play in luxury hospitality with a hotel built around what he knows best: food, atmosphere, and scene.

The 141-room property, part of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection, sits near the Phoenix-Scottsdale border. Instead of the sprawling adobe-style resorts typical of the area, Fox went in another direction entirely. Opened in late 2023 as part of a redevelopment project also home to a Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury training facility, the six-story hotel swaps desert clichés for a more cosmopolitan sensibility inspired by Fox’s travels. Juliet balconies, striped awnings, European-style cafés, and textured interiors give the place an energy that feels far removed from the Southwestern resort formula.

From the moment you arrive, it’s clear this is as much a social hub as a hotel. The lobby buzzes with athletes, travelers, and locals, while the first floor unfolds like a neighborhood unto itself. There’s Le Market, a French-style café turning out flaky pain au chocolat and gooey cinnamon rolls; Le Âme, a modern French steak house serving excellent steak frites and a lobster bucatini finished with pecorino breadcrumbs; and an expansive lobby bar lined with towering forest-green chairs that spill onto a terrace overlooking exquisitely manicured grounds. Cocktails skew classic with enough twists to keep things interesting, from perfectly icy martinis to citrus-forward drinks that practically demand multiple rounds. A hallway leads toward the Pink Dolphin, the hotel’s Peruvian-inspired restaurant, featuring lighter dishes like cucumber carpaccio with corn, radish, lime, and spicy chili crunch. Beyond it sits the parasol-lined pool, reserved exclusively for hotel guests.

Then there’s Théa, the rooftop Mediterranean-Asian restaurant that has become one of Phoenix’s toughest reservations. In 2024, Condé Nast Traveler named it one of the best new hotel restaurants in the world, and the place has been packed ever since. With Camelback Mountain views, DJs on weekends, and a crowd that regularly includes sports figures and glitterati, it functions as the hotel’s gravitational center. The menu is familiar but extremely well executed: spicy tuna crispy rice, piping hot pita for mezze like whipped ricotta with strawberries and honey, spaghetti alla Nerano, and grilled Prime cuts. As for the rooftop vibe, it’s every bit the big energy you’d expect for a place honored with a “world’s best” accolade.

The guest rooms quiet things slightly without losing any personality. Fox selected everything, from the books stacked bedside to the photography above the beds. Textures dominate the high-touch design; virtually no exposed drywall remains. Even the whimsical hallway carpeting, patterned with birds in elaborate dress, feels intentional rather than merely decorative. Every room includes a balcony, though second-floor accommodations come with especially oversize outdoor spaces.

Staying here requires some effort to offset the caloric damage. The fitness and wellness component is unusually significant for a luxury hotel. The sprawling gym doubles as a membership club and hosts trampoline classes and other programming through the Elevate and Activate series. There’s also a Reformer Pilates studio operated in partnership with Forma.

The bi-level, 16,000-square-foot spa ranks among Arizona’s most impressive. Massive locker rooms come equipped with Jacuzzis, cold plunges, steam rooms, saunas, and sips and snacks galore to satisfy a regular athlete clientele (think: fridges full of beverages and even Dos Equis beer on tap). Upstairs, guests can book infrared sauna sessions, cryotherapy, and other recovery-focused treatments. Among the highlights is the Mova Brazilian Lymphatic Massage and Sculpt, designed to stimulate circulation, reduce water retention, slim your frame, and tighten your face. It’s the kind of treatment that delivers the results you’ll want after eating your way through the hotel’s restaurant roster.

It’s that balance between late nights and recovery mornings that makes The Global Ambassador work so well. Come for the rooftop dinners, cocktails, and people watching, then recoup with an intense workout or desert hike followed by time at the spa and pool (before booking another reservation at Théa).

Florida certainly knows its way around luxury hotels, but few properties combine this level of design, dining, wellness, and nightlife under one roof. Add in the temptations of all things Southwest cool—from mountain trails to Phoenix’s increasingly buzzy social scene—and suddenly the city feels tempting in its own right, whether for a long weekend or as the stylish jumping-off point for Arizona’s desert splendor or Utah’s red-rock country.