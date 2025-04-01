Estiatorio Milos Opens at One Flagler

When it comes to Palm Beach County’s rapidly growing collection of fine dining restaurants with a Mediterranean edge, Estiatorio Milos is bringing the Greek. Chef and restaurateur Costas Spiliadis debuted the concept in Montreal in 1979 and has opened 13 locations globally in the decades since. West Palm Beach’s Milos spans two floors in the One Flagler building and features an indoor-outdoor design by Tara Bernerd & Partners, who incorporated numerous odes to the Hellenic Republic, from the light yet earthy color palette to materials such as Pentelikon marble, oak planks, and textured stone.

A centerpiece of the restaurant is the “fish market,” where patrons can choose their own whole fish and have it prepared in pretty much any manner they desire, including sliced as sashimi, grilled, or baked in sea salt. Family-style dining is encouraged at Milos—which prioritizes “philoxenia,” the ancient Greek concept of warm hospitality—so round out your experience with a bottle of Greek wine and some shareable plates like the Milos Special (ultra-thin slices of zucchini and eggplant that are lightly fried and served with saganaki cheese and tzatziki) and a sweet bite of the “Real Greek Yogurt” with walnuts and thyme-infused honey from Kythira.