Pairings with Osteria by Capri

Although he’s lived in the United States since he was 5, chef Joey Capri celebrates the culinary heritage of his birthplace—Calabria, Italy—at Osteria by Capri, which recently opened inside the Hilton Palm Beach PBI. With the help of chef Diego Diaz, Capri showcases authentic Southern Italian fare, enhanced by a bespoke cocktail program. Below, chef Capri shares insight into food-and-drink pairings to try now.

The Dish: Caprese

The Drink: Aperol Spritz

Behind the Pairing: “A light and refreshing Caprese salad made of fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes pairs beautifully with an Aperol Spritz. The drink’s citrusy notes and effervescence complement the simplicity and freshness of the Caprese.”

The Dish: Filet with baked potato and broccoli

The Drink: Espresso Old-Fashioned

Behind the Pairing: “The depth of the Espresso Old-Fashioned, with its coffee, whiskey, and subtle sweetness, pairs beautifully with the rich, savory flavors of the grilled Prime beef tenderloin,” explains Capri. “The slightly bitter espresso flavor complements the umami of the beef, while the smooth whiskey ties everything together.”

The Dish: Homemade Rigatoni Vita Mia

The Drink: The Godfather

Behind the Pairing: “The creamy vodka sauce with sausage in the Rigatoni Vita Mia is rich and hearty. The warmth and smoothness of The Godfather, made with bourbon or scotch and amaretto, provides a nice contrast while bringing out the richness of the pasta.”