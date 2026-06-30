Future Waves Gala

2025-2026 PartiesFuture Waves GalaBy Site Staff - June 30, 2026Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Jack Lighton, James “Chip” DiPaula, Gio Di Stadio John Buck, Bobbie Lindsay and Douglas Buck, Morgan Powell, Maureen Powell Stephanie Gates, Paulina Canini, Kristin Snyder Gabrielle Raymond McGee, John and Diane Sculley Peter Cummings and Julie Fisher Cummings Jessica and Lyle McKinney Laura and Jordan Rathlev Parker and Savvy Hedrick, Cathleen Burk Hedrick and Dale Hedrick Lorna James and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James Daphne Nikolopoulos and Peter Lioubin Lilly Leas Ferreira, Lula FerreiraWho: Future WavesWhat: Third Annual Future Waves GalaWhere: The Beach Club, Palm BeachPhotos by Tiffany SageFacebook Comments
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