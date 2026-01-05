Hanley Foundation Plans Resource Center Expansion

The Hanley Foundation has big plans on the horizon. The West Palm Beach–based foundation (whose mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support) recently began renovating its Resource Center into a hub for community connection and support.

Slated to open next fall, the center will feature a coffee shop, a recovery bookstore, a meeting space, and overhauled programs for individuals ages 18 and older, offering educational programs, peer support, job training, and services for long-term recovery.

The renovated community hub is the first stage of Hanley Foundation’s multimillion-dollar capital campaign to transform recovery. Hanley is also revitalizing its main campus with the addition of outdoor meditation areas, shared community spaces, gardens, and green zones, along with a new road that will connect the campus to its community hub.

Hanley’s capital campaign will also include facilities that expand on programs for pregnant women, children, veterans, and first responders, including:

Mothers and Babies Pavilion: A residential treatment facility that will provide comprehensive substance use disorder care for pregnant women and postpartum mothers.

Early Learning Center : A center that will focus on children exposed to substances in utero, offering specialized interventions that optimize each child’s health and learning potential.

Patriots Pavilion: Designed for veterans, first responders, and their families, this residential treatment center will provide support tailored to those who have bravely served our country.

Family Healing Center : This space will be dedicated to helping families heal from behavioral health challenges.

For more information, visit hanleyfoundation.org/get-involved/campaign-for-recovery.