Healthy Cooking Demo at Delray Beach GreenMarket

More Delray Beach residents have access to nutritious foods, thanks to the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency and the Delray Beach GreenMarket’s recent acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and Fresh Access Bucks (FAB). The American Heart Association Palm Beach County will work alongside the GreenMarket to host a healthy cooking demonstration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 19 to give shoppers new ideas for heart healthy meals.

“Our heart health is directly impacted by the food we eat,” said Sheree Wolliston, vice president of Health Strategies for the American Heart Association Palm Beach County. “If we make nutritious foods more accessible and help more people understand how to cook with their health in mind, we can help the entire community become healthier. SNAP-accessible food outlets like this are how we can focus on wellness locally, with a sustainable solution that is good for both residents and farmers.”

Vendors at the Delray Beach GreenMarket have been accepting SNAP as payment for fresh produce, meat, and food-producing plants since January 8, 2022. It is the first green market in Palm Beach County to accept SNAP.

Additionally, the GreenMarket launched its acceptance of Fresh Access Bucks on March 5, 2022. Through the FAB Program, SNAP beneficiaries will be able to receive up to an additional $40 to purchase Florida-grown produce each time they shop at the GreenMarket.

“We’re so excited that the Delray Beach GreenMarket has been leading the way in accepting SNAP and FAB, and we’d love to see every green market in our region doing the same, especially those that are located close to our county’s most vulnerable residents,” Wolliston said.

The AHA has resources available to help area green markets accept SNAP. Contact Wolliston at Sheree.Wolliston@Heart.org to get started.

The Delray Beach CRA operates the Delray Beach GreenMarket, which runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. October through May, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in June and July. It’s located at Old School Square Park (51 N. Swinton Ave.).