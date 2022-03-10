Laura Jackson to Conduct “Music in Bloom”

The Symphonia, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will feature two leading women of classical music when it presents its third concert of the season, “Music in Bloom,” on Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m.

Laura Jackson will conduct and Marika Bournaki will be the piano soloist for the concert at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School (3900 Jog Rd., Boca Raton).

Jackson, who has been the music director and conductor for the Reno Philharmonic for 11 years, has been described by audiences as “passionate, personable, engaging, innovative, charismatic, musical, and effervescent.” She was the first American conductor invited by the U.S. State Department to lead the Algerian National Orchestra.

Bournaki, who has been called the “Celene Dion of classical” music, is the focus of the award-winning documentary “I am Not a Rock Star,” which chronicles her life from age 12 to 20, as she rose through the ranks of classical pianists.

The performance will include Shiver and Bloom by Julia Adolphe, Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge, Op. 10 by Benjamin Britten, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3.

Tickets start at $50 per person. Information on single concert tickets and programs is available here, by calling (561) 376-3848, or by emailing tickets@thesymphonia.org.