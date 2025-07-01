Inside the Reimagined Buccaneer Waterfront Bar & Grill

The year is 1956. A gallon of gas costs 30 cents. California’s Disneyland has just opened, but Florida’s Disney World is still about 15 years away from its debut. In Palm Beach Shores, however, another “happiest place on Earth” exists—and this one is geared toward fishermen.

The Buccaneer Marina & Resort and its restaurant were a cornerstone of the Singer Island community for 50 years. While the restaurant shuttered in the early 2000s, it was resurrected in March as the Buccaneer Waterfront Bar & Grill. It is the first phase of a large-scale reinvention; the new marina opened in May and a full transformation of the resort will be unveiled this fall.

The restaurant boasts a deeply nostalgic feel, with decorative nods to the property’s past. On the culinary side, chef Paul Niedermann (the season nine winner of Hell’s Kitchen) has put his spin on casual coastal cuisine, to include raw bar bites and locally sourced seafood.

“I wanted to create a menu that is refined but approachable,” says Niedermann. “As a location based on the water, we knew a seafood-centered menu was where we wanted to go. Rather than heavier, fried options, we steered toward a lighter, more Mediterranean-focused menu. We are excited to have high-quality, elevated options for those who pop in for dinner.”