Iris Apfel Lends Her Style to The Royal’s Holiday Tree

WS Development and The Royal Poinciana Plaza will unveil the property’s annual surfboard Christmas tree, designed by none other than fashion icon, interior designer, and businesswoman Iris Apfel. Apfel’s design will be inspired by her own personal style, featuring vibrant hues and over-the-top embellishments.

The Royal will celebrate the reveal and lighting of the surfboard holiday tree with an activity-filled fete December 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. In the spirit of Iris, who believes that the best part of an occasion is getting dressed, locals are encouraged to attend the event dressed with this attitude in-mind. Alice + Olivia, Kirna Zabête, Marissa Collections, and Frame will showcase clothing, accessories, and fashion presentations that feel unmistakably Iris, curated specifically for this collaboration. Guests can also pre-shop looks online from Kirna Zabête and Marissa Collections.

Apfel’s obsession with texture, color, and patterns, combined with her “more-is-more” approach to accessorizing has made her a viral sensation in recent years. Throughout her life, she has established herself as one of the most prominent figures in the fashion industry, known for her quirky style and vibrant personality.

“Palm Beach is incredibly dear to me. It’s where I live seasonally, and when on the island, one of my most frequented destinations is The Royal Poinciana Plaza. It’s charming, spirited, and home to the most wonderful restaurants and shops,” said Apfel. “When approached this year to work with The Royal on this installation, I was flattered. What we’ve pulled together emulates my outlook on life—it’s playful, colorful, optimistic, and completely unique. I hope everyone who views it, smiles, and is inspired to walk to the beat of their own drum.”

