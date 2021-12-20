James Ehnes and Inon Barnatan at The Norton

The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach will welcome pianist Inon Barnatan and violinist (and Florida resident) James Ehnes will perform a program of Beethoven’s Sonata No. 8 in G major, Faure’s Sonata No. 1 in A major, and Schubert’s Fantasy in C major on December 22, at 7 p.m. at The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. The frequent collaborators recently recorded this program in La Jolla, CA for Dreamstage, but experiencing their artistic chemistry live is incomparable.

“I’ve so enjoyed my performances for Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach; it would be hard to identify a favorite memory. The audience is always so warm and eager to engage,” said Ehnes. “Playing with Inon is always a treat. We have known each other for years, and from the first notes we played together I felt a kinship with him and his musical ideals. He is a player who always inspires me to be my very best.”

Preview the performances: Movement 1, Movement 2, and Movement 3 of Beethoven’s Sonata No. 8 in G major; Movement 1, Movement 2, Movement 3, and Movement 4 of Faure’s Sonata No. 1 in A major; and Movement 1, Movement 2, and Movement 3 of Schubert’s Fantasy in C major.

For tickets and more information, click here.