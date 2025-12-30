Kyma Opens in Palm Beach County

Downtown West Palm Beach has welcomed another star to its growing constellation of culinary powerhouses. Kyma recently opened near the waterfront—earning the designation of the city’s highest rooftop, with views of the Intracoastal and surrounding skylines. This marks Kyma Restaurants’ first location outside New York, joining outposts in the Flatiron District, Hudson Yards, and Long Island.

“The decision to expand Kyma to West Palm Beach represents a natural evolution in our growth, driven by the current dynamics of the hospitality industry and lifestyle trends,” says Kyma’s director of operations, Ryan Tarantino. “In recent years, South Florida has firmly established itself as a premier destination for hospitality, culture, and innovation. The region’s vibrant energy and strong influx of residents and visitors have transformed parts of South Florida into some of the most exciting areas to be involved in, reminiscent of the early 2000s boom in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

“Much like that scene, West Palm Beach offers a unique environment filled with enthusiasm for culture, art, and distinguished taste. It’s a place where people not only come to enjoy memorable experiences but also to look and feel their absolute best. The area embodies the spirit of renewal and creative energy that aligns perfectly with Kyma’s brand and vision.”

Kyma WPB spans 14,000 square feet across three distinct spaces: the dining room, Kelari, inspired by traditional Greek wine cellars; the bar and courtyard, Avli, named for the central gathering place of a Greek home; and the rooftop, Tarazza, which will host a monthly Mykonos Brunch. The menu is true to the restaurant’s Greek roots, offering a modern interpretation of the country’s celebrated cuisine, from grilled octopus to saganaki, lamb, branzino, and more.