Guide to Enjoying Lake Worth Beach

Founding Story

Lake Worth Beach started as a settlement founded by the “Black Diamonds,” formerly enslaved African American pioneers Samuel and Fannie James. In 1889, Fannie named the homestead Jewell and served as its postmistress until 1903. A granite monument downtown honors the trailblazing pair today.

Architectural Icons

The circa-1920s Lakeside Castle and “Birthday Cake” Castle (pictured below and named for its frosting-like plaster) designed by Mizner protégé G. Sherman Childs are two side-by-side standout examples of Lake Worth Beach’s fascination with Mediterranean Revival. Nearby, the Gulfstream Hotel, which dates to 1925, is being restored and expanded by Restoration St. Louis to include a rooftop pool, restaurant, and spa.

Cultural Current

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County—which operates out of a Streamline Moderne building that originally debuted as the Lake Theater in 1940—hosts rotating art exhibitions, film screenings, and special events. Season highlights include Estuary: Artwork That Celebrates Lake Worth Lagoon (January 9 to February 21) and an Art Deco lecture series on Thursday afternoons presented by the Art Deco Society of the Palm Beaches.

Cottage Core

A major element of the town’s charm is the early twentieth-century cottages that form the fabric of the Old Lucerne and College Park districts, both listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Often painted in cheery pastel hues and contained in narrow 25-foot lots, the cottages are a defining feature of Lake Worth Beach. Pro tip: download the Library Loop self-guided historic walking tour by the Lake Worth Beach City Library to explore for yourself via photos, archival materials, and storytelling.

On Screen

Sharp-eyed cinephiles may recognize the Art Deco and Mission architecture of downtown Lake Worth Beach from the 1981 neo-noir film Body Heat, set in the fictional town of Miranda Beach.

Taste the Town

Jewell Bistro honors the city’s heritage via seasonal eats and Miss Marsha’s should-be-famous Florida Cracker and mango pies. At Pelican Restaurant, Indian meets traditional diner fare; don’t miss the eggs Nissa with ginger, garlic, and curry. For a taste of Paris on Lucerne, grab a pastry at Vincent’s French Bakery.

Naturally

At the Snook Islands Estuary, a mangrove and oyster reef habitat restoration, visitors can kayak, fish, or stroll the boardwalk in hopes of spotting manatees, turtles, and birds.

By the Numbers

• 1,000+ Historic cottages (the most in Florida, even beating out Key West)

• 1,000 feet Length of the Lake Worth Beach Pier, beloved for sunrises and fishing

• 2 Beach bonfire nights per month, November to February (first and third Fridays)

• 2026 Reopening of the Gulfstream Hotel, which has been closed for 20 years