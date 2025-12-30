Artists Invited to Apply for Art on the Square

The Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square is accepting artist applications for Art on the Square, a two-day premiere juried outdoor fine art show, returning March 28-29.

The event will feature juried works by 100 artists spread out on the museum’s front lawn, as well as live music, live painting, a kids’ art space, and concessions available throughout the weekend. Admission is free.

Art on the Square also offers an Emerging Artist Program, which provides a free tent and show experience for new emerging artists.

To apply, visit eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=35861. The application deadline is January 11, and applicants will be notified of their acceptance on January 16. To apply for the Emerging Artist Program, visit eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=38989. The deadline is February 1.