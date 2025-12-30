Oshogatsu Weekend Returns to Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens will welcome in the new year with Oshogatsu Weekend: Year of the Horse, a vibrant two-day celebration on January 3-4. The annual event honors traditional Japanese New Year customs centered on renewal, family, and good fortune.

Guests will experience a variety of performances, demonstrations, and activities throughout the weekend. Highlights include a rare Kyudo archery demonstration, featuring members of the Ogasawara-ryū American Branch performing Omato-shiki, an ancient ceremonial form of Japanese archery rooted in samurai tradition.

Visitors can also learn about Mochitsuki, the traditional pounding of rice to make mochi, a beloved New Year’s dessert symbolizing prosperity and longevity. Fresh mochi will be available for purchase.

January 3 Activities:

Mochitsuki demonstrations: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the gardens

Kyudo archery demonstrations: Noon and 2:30 p.m. in the gardens

Family craft activities: Noon to 3 p.m. in the Kamiya Room

Omikuji fortune telling: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the lobby ($1, cash only)

January 4 Activities:

New Year Koto Concert: Noon and 2:30 p.m. in the theater ($5)

Omikuji fortune telling: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the lobby ($1, cash only)

Oshogatsu Weekend is free with paid museum admission unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit morikami.org.