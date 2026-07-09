Le Colonial Welcomes a New Pastry Director

End your next meal at Delray Beach’s Le Colonial on a sweet note with creations by the restaurant’s new national pastry director, Marta Kantorowicz. Originally from Poland and a graduate of The French Pastry School in Chicago, Kantorowicz sharpened her skills at some of the country’s top fine dining establishments, including L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Jardinier in Miami.

In her role at Le Colonial, which boasts additional locations in Naples, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Houston, and Lake Forest, Illinois, she aims to pair flavors from Vietnam and Southeast Asia with classical French pastry techniques. That approach is on display in her two new desserts: the Tropical Breeze, a crisp pavlova with coconut whipped ganache, pineapple ginger compote, and lemon sorbet, and the Golden Saigon (pictured), mango mousse with makrut lime curd, coconut crunch, and vanilla sablé Breton.