Estiatorio Milos Debuts a Summer Spritz Menu

Head to this chic eatery in downtown West Palm Beach to savor new drinks plus a special prix fixe menu

By
-
Aegean spritz at Estiatorio Milos. Photo by Lizzie Munro, courtesy of Estiatorio Milos
Aegean spritz at Estiatorio Milos. Photo by Lizzie Munro, courtesy of Estiatorio Milos

Estiatorio Milos, the lauded Greek restaurant inside downtown West Palm Beach’s One Flagler building, is celebrating the season with a new summer spritz menu.

Called Meet Me at Milos, the campaign boasts a limited collection of unique spritzes inspired by the Greek islands, as well as a curated selection of light appetizers to complement the sips. Highlights include the Aegean, a regional expression of Greek citrus and herbal aromatics with ginger beer, Luxardo, fresh lemon juice, Kydonitsa wine, Mastiqua Pink Grapefruit, club soda, and a lavender garnish; the Mykonos, evocative of seaside aperitivo culture with Dobel Blanco, watermelon and lime juices, Aperol, mint syrup, Amalia Rosé, and fresh mint; and the honey-forward Kythira, with Mezcal Vida, St-Germain, Otto’s Vermouth, peach purée, honey syrup, Amalia Brut, and club soda, garnished with a dehydrated blood orange segment.

In addition, the West Palm Beach location is offering a three-course prix fixe Midsummer menu priced at $85. A Greek rosé flight (inclusive of three 2-ounce pours) is available for an additional $18.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR