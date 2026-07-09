Estiatorio Milos Debuts a Summer Spritz Menu

Estiatorio Milos, the lauded Greek restaurant inside downtown West Palm Beach’s One Flagler building, is celebrating the season with a new summer spritz menu.

Called Meet Me at Milos, the campaign boasts a limited collection of unique spritzes inspired by the Greek islands, as well as a curated selection of light appetizers to complement the sips. Highlights include the Aegean, a regional expression of Greek citrus and herbal aromatics with ginger beer, Luxardo, fresh lemon juice, Kydonitsa wine, Mastiqua Pink Grapefruit, club soda, and a lavender garnish; the Mykonos, evocative of seaside aperitivo culture with Dobel Blanco, watermelon and lime juices, Aperol, mint syrup, Amalia Rosé, and fresh mint; and the honey-forward Kythira, with Mezcal Vida, St-Germain, Otto’s Vermouth, peach purée, honey syrup, Amalia Brut, and club soda, garnished with a dehydrated blood orange segment.

In addition, the West Palm Beach location is offering a three-course prix fixe Midsummer menu priced at $85. A Greek rosé flight (inclusive of three 2-ounce pours) is available for an additional $18.