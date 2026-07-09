Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach Earns Number One Spot in Florida

The Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach has been named the No. 1 Resort in Florida and No. 4 Resort in the United States in the 2026 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. The resort was also included in the prestigious 2026 T+L 500, recognizing the world’s top hotels for exceptional service, luxury, and unforgettable guest experiences.

Chosen by readers of Travel + Leisure, the annual World’s Best Awards honor destinations and hotels that consistently deliver outstanding hospitality. This latest recognition highlights Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach’s reputation for personalized service and beachfront luxury.

Located on the shores of Palm Beach Island, the oceanfront resort offers elegant accommodations, award-winning dining, wellness experiences, family-friendly programming, and direct beach access. Guests can enjoy Florie’s, the only restaurant in the United States partnered with three-Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco, unwind at Palm Beach Island’s only Five-Star Spa, or explore the destination in a custom electric Moke.

From sunrise yoga on the beach and poolside cabanas to coastal dining at Seaway and attentive, personalized service, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach delivers an authentic luxury escape that reflects the relaxed elegance of Palm Beach.

Learn more or book your stay by visiting fourseasons.com/palmbeach.