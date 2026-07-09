15 Years of KidsFit Jamathon

Digital Vibez will host its Fifteenth Annual KidsFit Jamathon on July 15 at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Thousands of children from summer camps and youth programs across Palm Beach County will enjoy a high-energy day of wellness, movement, and fun.

Hosted with Prime-Time Palm Beach County and the Children’s Service Council, KidsFit Jamathon will take place in two sessions (9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m.), transforming the fairgrounds with professional sound, stage lighting, music, dance performances, and engaging fitness activities.

One of the highlights of the event is the KidsFit Dance Contest, where participating camps and youth programs compete for a chance to win $750 toward healthy activities for their program.

Throughout the day, kids will showcase their talents and earn trophies, ribbons, prizes, and raffle giveaways. New this year, youth participants in the summer mentoring program will be selected for hands-on opportunities to DJ and operate professional video equipment, giving them real-world experience in live event production.

KidsFit Jamathon is designed to encourage youth to adopt healthier behaviors while helping combat childhood obesity through movement, recreation, and community engagement.

Admission is $8 per youth participant. Camp directors and counselors receive complimentary admission.

To register, click here.