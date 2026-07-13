The Colony Hotel to Host Living With Ivey Residency

The Colony Hotel has partnered with Living With Ivey, the beauty and lifestyle destination founded by wellness entrepreneur and content creator Ivey Leidy, for a seasonal residency in October.

Perched on the mezzanine overlooking The Colony’s Living Room, the boutique will showcase many of Leidy’s most-loved discoveries, as well as signature body oils from her IVEY brand.

Leidy has cultivated a loyal following by taking the guesswork out of beauty and wellness through Known for her meticulous approach to sourcing. Through rigorous research, testing, and curation, she has built Living With Ivey into one of the most trusted names in clean beauty and wellness retail.

The Colony residency features Leidy’s edit of glow-enhancing skincare, mineral sun protection, clean makeup, and haircare favorites, alongside signature fragrances and resort essentials. Thoughtfully curated for Palm Beach, the collection is designed to accompany long days by the pool, afternoons at the beach, and evenings out.

The Living With Ivey residency will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this October.