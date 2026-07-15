Get Creative at a Kids’ Upcycle Art Workshop

The Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square in Delray Beach is hosting a hands-on Kids’ Upcycle Art Workshop for children ages 6-13 on July 25, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Participants will explore one of the museum’s “Persistence of Matter” exhibition before transforming ordinary prescription bottle caps into original 8-by-10-inch works of art on a wood panel.

“Persistence of Matter” features more than 40 national artists who transformed discarded, upcycled, and reclaimed materials into compelling sculptures and mixed-media installations.

Whether creating mosaics, colorful patterns, or imaginative portraits, each child will leave with a one-of-a-kind masterpiece to take home.

Registration is $15, plus fees and taxes. Register online here. For additional information, call 561-654-2220.

Paid parking available in the Old School Square garage.