    Get Creative at a Kids’ Upcycle Art Workshop

    The Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square in Delray Beach will host a hands-on Kids’ Upcycle Art Workshop on July 25

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    Kids' Upcycle Art Workshop. Photo courtesy of Cornell Art Museum
    Kids’ Upcycle Art Workshop. Photo courtesy of Cornell Art Museum

    The Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square in Delray Beach is hosting a hands-on Kids’ Upcycle Art Workshop for children ages 6-13 on July 25, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

    Participants will explore one of the museum’s “Persistence of Matter” exhibition before transforming ordinary prescription bottle caps into original 8-by-10-inch works of art on a wood panel.

    “Persistence of Matter” features more than 40 national artists who transformed discarded, upcycled, and reclaimed materials into compelling sculptures and mixed-media installations.

    Photo courtesy of Cornell Art Museum
    Photo courtesy of Cornell Art Museum

    Whether creating mosaics, colorful patterns, or imaginative portraits, each child will leave with a one-of-a-kind masterpiece to take home.

    Registration is $15, plus fees and taxes. Register online hereFor additional information, call 561-654-2220. 

    Paid parking available in the Old School Square garage.

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