The Colony Unveils Collaborative Capsule Collection

The Colony Palm Beach recently unveiled a limited-edition swim and resort capsule collection created in partnership with Agua by AguaBendita and hand-painted wallpaper house de Gournay. Launching with Moda Operandi as the exclusive online retail partner, the collection marks the first time the bespoke de Gournay mural found at The Colony has been translated into women’s swim and resort wear.

The capsule draws directly from the iconic de Gournay wall coverings at The Colony Palm Beach, which capture the island’s refined, playful soul as a living landscape. Inspired by The Early Days in Palm Beach, a mural in the original lobby of The Colony, the hand-painted wallpaper celebrates native flora and fauna with soft pinks and teals, blending fantasy with a sense of place. Alligators floating through lily-filled waters, panthers in diamond collars, flamingos beneath palms, and beloved monkey mascot Johnnie Brown all make an appearance.

Agua by Agua Bendita brought the artwork to life across a curated selection of the brand’s signature silhouettes, including the Limón and Gema one-piece swimsuits; the Kiwi bikini top and matching Jengibre bottom; the Lavanda, Luna, and Emelina pareos; and the Delirio mini dress.

The capsule features two colorways drawn directly from the deGournay murals found throughout The Colony. Select styles feature hand-finished embroidery, reflecting the commitment to craftsmanship that defines both Agua by Agua Bendita and de Gournay.

The collection is available for a limited time at aguabyaguabendita.com; in person and online at The Colony Edit and thecolonyedit.com; and at modaoperandi.com.