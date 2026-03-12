Celebrate Nine Years of Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary, presented by Art Miami, will return for its highly anticipated ninth edition with an exclusive, invitation-only VIP Preview on March 19, benefiting the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, followed by public days March 20-22, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach.

Recognized as a premier destination for both serious and budding collectors, the 2026 edition of Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary delivers a curated show of investment-quality works from world-class galleries, featuring exceptional blue-chip contemporary, modern, classical modern, post-war, and pop artworks, alongside today’s most compelling contemporary voices offering something for every level of collector.