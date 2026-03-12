Joan Lunden Brings Her Book Tour to West Palm Beach

Award-winning journalist, bestselling author, and television icon Joan Lunden will make her first Palm Beach County stop on her anticipated Joan: Life Beyond the Script book tour with an engaging evening at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum March 24.

This event will feature a lively and insightful panel discussion with Lunden and media entrepreneur Kent Anderson, owner of Kilo Content. The panel will be moderated by Daphne Nikolopoulos, editor in chief of Palm Beach Illustrated.

Guests will experience an intimate and compelling conversation as Lunden discusses her memoir and reflects on her career in television and media. The discussion will explore her decades in broadcasting, including memorable interviews with celebrated figures connected to Palm Beach and Florida, and her unique perspective on the evolving media and film industries.

The panel discussion kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a cocktail reception and exhibit tour. Tickets are $50 for Historical Society of Palm Beach County members, and $75 for non-members.

Tickets are limited. To purchase, visit pbchistory.org/events.