Lighthouse ArtCenter Hosts End-of-Season Showcase

Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta will present the “Forty-Eighth Annual Members’ Show & Sale,” on view March 19 through April 10. An end-of-season tradition, this anticipated exhibition showcases works more than 400 artists and students across an array of mediums.

From painting and ceramics to jewelry, fused glass, photography, textiles, and mixed media, the exhibition reflects both emerging talent and accomplished artists. All artwork will be available for purchase, offering collectors an opportunity to acquire original works while supporting local artists and the ArtCenter’s nonprofit mission.

An Artists’ Reception will be held on March 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. The reception is sponsored by Meyer Law Firm and free for members, with a $10 suggested donation for nonmembers. During the evening, awards will be presented including: “Best in Show,” “Faculty Awards,” and “First” through “Third Place” honors in the following categories: Painting (Oil & Acrylic), Jewelry, Watercolor/Pastel/Ink/Graphite, Fused Glass, Ceramics/Sculpture, and Mixed Media/Photography/Textiles.