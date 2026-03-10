Vintage-Meets-Modern in Spring Looks

Classic fashion moments get a twenty-first-century upgrade in the spring 2026 collections

By
-
Louis Vuitton dress, mules, socks, handbag. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Louis Vuitton dress, mules, socks, handbag. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Sleeveless high-neck pleated drape dress ($13,200), Haven flat open-back mules ($1,450), LV floral socks ($510), Squire East West handbag ($2,780), Louis Vuitton.

Chanel jacket, top, skirt, necklaces, earrings, handbag; Chanel jacket, vest, skirt, pumps, necklace. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Chanel jacket, top, skirt, necklaces, earrings, handbag; Chanel jacket, vest, skirt, pumps, necklace. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Model on left: Viscose twill-painted jacket ($7,350), viscose twill-painted top ($3,800), viscose twill-painted skirt ($5,950), silk trunks ($1,500), metal, glass, and strass necklace ($2,625), Orbit metal and glass necklace ($2,850), earrings (price upon request), printed calfskin handbag (price upon request), Chanel.

Model on right: Silk and viscose jacket (price upon request), silk and viscose vest (price upon request), silk and viscose skirt ($9,600), silk trunks ($1,500), silk under pinning ($1,650), lambskin pumps ($1,375), metal and strass necklace ($4,275), Chanel.

Balenciaga trench coat, Bermudas, pumps. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Balenciaga trench coat, Bermudas, pumps. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Short trench coat in burgundy smooth light leather ($7,450), long Bermudas in camel canvas ($1,490), Duchesse pumps in azalee suede ($1,190), Balenciaga.

Prada top, skirt, shorts, heels, handbag. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Prada top, skirt, shorts, heels, handbag. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Top ($825), skirt ($5,300), shorts ($825), heels ($1,250), Passage handbag ($4,000), Prada.

Tory Burch top, skirt, heels, pin; Tory Burch top, skirt, mules, necklace, pin. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Tory Burch top, skirt, heels, pin; Tory Burch top, skirt, mules, necklace, pin. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Model on left: Crinkled viscose top ($550), crinkled viscose skirt ($595), beaded pumps ($995), pearl leaf pin ($150), Tory Burch.

Model on right: Crinkled viscose top ($550), crinkled viscose skirt ($595), beaded mules ($825), beaded necklace ($400), stacked pearl pin (price upon request), Tory Burch.

Dior dress, pumps, handbag. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Dior dress, pumps, handbag. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Belted pleated dress (price upon request), Muse pumps ($1,500), Mini Lady Dior handbag ($1,500), Dior.

Oscar de la Renta gown; Carolina Herrera earrings; Jimmy Choo handbag. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Oscar de la Renta gown; Carolina Herrera earrings; Jimmy Choo handbag. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Gold leaf–embroidered faille gown ($11,490), Oscar de la Renta; earrings ($390), Carolina Herrera; Verde satin and Jimmy Choo lace mini bucket bag ($950), Jimmy Choo.

Fendi organza dress, handbag; La Double J earrings. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Fendi organza dress, handbag; La Double J earrings. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Multicolored floral organza dress ($4,200), purple leather Mamma Baguette ($3,700), Fendi; Aura studs ($420), La Double J.

Ferragamo dress, mules, clutch. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Ferragamo dress, mules, clutch. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Dress ($2,400), mules ($1,090), mini clutch ($1,650), Ferragamo.

Story Credits:

Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, Fort Lauderdale

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Models: Kat McKinley, Eliza Finskaya, Wilhelmina, Miami, New York

Hair: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami

Makeup: Taryll Atkins, Artist Management, Miami

Fashion assistant: Zlata Kotmina

Digital tech: JP Cunningham

For information about the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, please visit bonnethouse.org.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR