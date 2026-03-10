Vintage-Meets-Modern in Spring Looks

Sleeveless high-neck pleated drape dress ($13,200), Haven flat open-back mules ($1,450), LV floral socks ($510), Squire East West handbag ($2,780), Louis Vuitton.

Model on left: Viscose twill-painted jacket ($7,350), viscose twill-painted top ($3,800), viscose twill-painted skirt ($5,950), silk trunks ($1,500), metal, glass, and strass necklace ($2,625), Orbit metal and glass necklace ($2,850), earrings (price upon request), printed calfskin handbag (price upon request), Chanel.

Model on right: Silk and viscose jacket (price upon request), silk and viscose vest (price upon request), silk and viscose skirt ($9,600), silk trunks ($1,500), silk under pinning ($1,650), lambskin pumps ($1,375), metal and strass necklace ($4,275), Chanel.

Short trench coat in burgundy smooth light leather ($7,450), long Bermudas in camel canvas ($1,490), Duchesse pumps in azalee suede ($1,190), Balenciaga.

Top ($825), skirt ($5,300), shorts ($825), heels ($1,250), Passage handbag ($4,000), Prada.

Model on left: Crinkled viscose top ($550), crinkled viscose skirt ($595), beaded pumps ($995), pearl leaf pin ($150), Tory Burch.

Model on right: Crinkled viscose top ($550), crinkled viscose skirt ($595), beaded mules ($825), beaded necklace ($400), stacked pearl pin (price upon request), Tory Burch.

Belted pleated dress (price upon request), Muse pumps ($1,500), Mini Lady Dior handbag ($1,500), Dior.

Gold leaf–embroidered faille gown ($11,490), Oscar de la Renta; earrings ($390), Carolina Herrera; Verde satin and Jimmy Choo lace mini bucket bag ($950), Jimmy Choo.

Multicolored floral organza dress ($4,200), purple leather Mamma Baguette ($3,700), Fendi; Aura studs ($420), La Double J.

Dress ($2,400), mules ($1,090), mini clutch ($1,650), Ferragamo.

Story Credits:

Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, Fort Lauderdale

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Models: Kat McKinley, Eliza Finskaya, Wilhelmina, Miami, New York

Hair: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami

Makeup: Taryll Atkins, Artist Management, Miami

Fashion assistant: Zlata Kotmina

Digital tech: JP Cunningham

For information about the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, please visit bonnethouse.org.