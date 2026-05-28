Lego Creations Come to Cox Science Center and Aquarium

Lego-obsessed kids and grown-ups, this one’s for you. Renowned Lego brick artist Sean Kenney’s traveling exhibit, “Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with Lego Bricks,” recently opened at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach. Just in time for summer break, “Brick Planet” showcases Lego-built ecosystems from across the globe—from the Arctic to the sprawling savannas—as well as the creatures that call them home.

In addition, the exhibit’s immersive galleries feature building stations and opportunities for guests to craft their own Lego worlds. Kenney’s creations demonstrate how fun, whimsy, structure, logic, and serious science work in conjunction to deepen our appreciation of nature’s beauty. The exhibition is on view through September 27 and included with admission to the Cox Science Center and Aquarium.