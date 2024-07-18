Maximum Fun: Mini Cooper S Hardtop

Remember The Italian Job? No, not the 2003 remake with Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron. I’m talking about the iconic 1969 original, which this year celebrates its fifty-fifth anniversary.

This lovely, oh-so British comedy caper was about a plan to heist a cache of gold bullion being transported through the streets of Turin, Italy, using a squad of original Mini Coopers.

The cast was a who’s who of British thespians, including Sir Michael Caine, Noël Coward, and Benny Hill. I still love Caine’s Cockney-accented quote after seeing his team of misfits destroy a van using too much explosive: “You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off.”

Arguably the true stars of the movie were the three 1969 Austin Mini Cooper S “action cars” used to make off with the gold and escape using the sewer tunnels of Turin. In total, 25 cars were used in the filming, only six of which survived intact.

Fast forward 55 years and to mark this notable anniversary, I felt it my duty to take a spin in the newest 2024 Mini Cooper S Hardtop Two-Door to re-live some of The Italian Job action. Minus, of course, the sewer tunnels.

While I say “newest,” that’s not quite true. BMW-owned Mini has just released a 2025 version just now arriving in dealerships.

That oh-so-familiar Mini shape is largely unchanged, apart from a pair of funky triangular taillights at the rear and a sleeker, more simplified front end, with redesigned, trademark circular headlights.

Under the hood, the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder gets a mini power increase, from 189-horsepower to 201-horsepower, with max torque up from 207 pound-foot to 221 pound-foot. Zero-to-60 sprints are now covered in a zippy 6.3 seconds.

The big news, however, is the re-designed interior which still features a big, round display smack in the center of the dash. This new one, however, is the world’s first circular OLED display. At 9.4 inches across, it’s bigger than the 8.8-inch version of our 2024 model.

And, for another first, the Mini gets a fully-fledged voice assistant. Just say out loud “Hey Mini” and you can control a plethora of controls. “Hey Mini, could you speak in a Cockney accent?”

In addition, the cabin sees a big step up in quality of materials, with the seats now upholstered in a cool, perforated, leather-free material called Vescin, which is made from recycled plastic. It’s a great new look that really gives the cabin a fresher, more stylish, more modern look.

Alas, with all these new features, the price tag has also taken a step up. Whereas our 2024 Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door has a base price of $29,100, a similar 2025 version will cost you $32,200. Or close to $40,000 nicely loaded.

What hasn’t changed however, is the sheer joy of piloting a Mini. Picture a go-kart with two doors and four seats and that’s the Cooper S.

Hit the gas and that 2.0-liter turbo reacts like flicking a switch, catapulting you off the line in a rush of turbo boost and soaring revs. And it’s aided and abetted by a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, with paddle shifters to add to the fun.

And “go-kart” perfectly describes the way this little bundle of automotive joy carves curves, sweeps around freeway on-ramps, and zips in and out of traffic. At times, the laser-precise steering feels like it’s actually hard-wired to your gray matter, requiring only a thought to change direction.

Here is a car that can turn even the most boring morning commute or grocery store run into a scene from The Italian Job.

Of course, it does have a few shortcomings. First, the ride is board-stiff, with even the smoothest of blacktops risking a loss of dental fillings.

Then there’s the interior space, or rather, the lack of it. Those back seats are best suited for kids, or short trips to dinner with flexible, preferably short-legged friends.

But for those, like me, who love their cars small and sports car responsive, the Mini is a dream machine. And the changes to the 2025 version will only enhance its appeal.

Here’s a Mini that delivers maximum fun. And blows the doors off the competition.