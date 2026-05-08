    Mother’s Day in the Palm Beaches

    Treat mom to brunch and dining specials, plus festive activations, in honor of Mother's Day May 10

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    Stop in to build a custom pastry box. Photo courtesy of Aioli
    Stop in to build a custom pastry box. Photo courtesy of Aioli

    Aioli Sour Dough Bakery & Café

    Mother’s Day at Aioli in West Palm Beach means thoughtful touches and delicious bites homemade for a memorable morning. On May 9, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded café will offer a quiche special and a seasonal white sangria, available for pre-order on the website with strawberries and green apples. As always, guests can also stop in to build a custom pastry box, perfect for sharing or gifting.

    Manatee Lagoon will host a free waterfront Mother's Day celebration for families. Photo courtesy of Manatee Lagoon
    Manatee Lagoon will host a free waterfront Mother’s Day celebration for families. Photo courtesy of Manatee Lagoon

    Manatee Lagoon

    Manatee Lagoon will host a free waterfront celebration for families, featuring a build-your-own bouquet bar for moms, food trucks, photo opportunities with Mia the Manatee, and a special conservation talk with Save the Manatee Club’s Dr. Beth Brady.

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