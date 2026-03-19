Mounts Botanical Garden to Host Spring Benefit

Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach will host its Twenty-Sixth Annual Spring Benefit, “A Lush Polynesian Evening,” on March 29. The celebration will honor longtime supporter Polly Reed.

Reed is a member of the Garden Club of Palm Beach and an for Mounts Botanical Garden. Active in the Palm Beach County gardening community for more than three decades, Reed has served on the board of Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden, including six years as president.

Set among the foliage of Palm Beach County’s oldest and largest public garden, the evening will welcome philanthropists, plant enthusiasts, and community leaders for an immersive experience inspired by Polynesian garden culture. Guests will enjoy cocktails, live entertainment, and a curated auction featuring rare and collectible plants.

The cocktail reception and curated plant auction will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. VIP ticket holders will enjoy early entry at 4:30 p.m. and a guided tour highlighting some of the most remarkable specimens in the collection.

Attendees are invited to embrace the evening’s festive atmosphere in garden attire. Valet parking will be available.

Proceeds from the Spring Benefit will support Mounts Botanical Garden’s educational programs, care for the plant collections, and community events. The evening will be hosted by Christina Kramer, chair of the Spring Benefit, and co-hosted by Joseph Singer.

Supporter Tickets are $300 and VIP Tickets are $500. For more information, visit mounts.org.