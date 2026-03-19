Carvel Celebrates 75 Years of the Flying Saucer

To celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of Carvel’s iconic Flying Saucer—and to help kick off spring and the start of ice cream season—Carvel is staging a UFO-style “crash landing” outside the West Palm Beach Carvel shop, featuring a giant Flying Saucer installation, on March 19.

A historic Carvel landmark that still uses original soft serve machines, this location has been owned by Gina Scoppa for a decade, following in the footsteps of her parents who purchased the shoppe in 1973. Tom Carvel himself used this very location for product testing during his winters in Florida.

The activation also kicks off a nationwide celebration. On March 20, participating Carvel shoppes nationwide will offer Flying Saucers for $0.75. Plus, the first 50 guests at the crash site will receive commemorative Flying Saucer merchandise.