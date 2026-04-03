Palm Beach Day Academy Receives $10 Million Gift

Elena and Scott Shleifer committed a transformative $10 million to Palm Beach Day Academy’s (PBDA) Second Century Campaign. This latest gift, building on their record $18 million contribution in 2022, brings the Shleifers’ total campaign support to $28 million.

As early champions of the Second Century Campaign, the Shleifers’ renewed investment significantly advances PBDA’s strategic priorities, including strengthening faculty support, expanding student opportunities, and continuing the comprehensive renovation of the historic Seaview Campus.

Palm Beach Day Academy has secured more than $44 million—approximately 88 percent of its $50 million goal—during the leadership phase of the Second Century Campaign. Upon completion, the campaign will position the school to further invest in academic excellence, faculty development, and long-term institutional sustainability through a strengthened endowment.

The Shleifers’ continued philanthropy represents a powerful endorsement of PBDA’s vision and its enduring impact on students, families, and the broader community.

To learn more about the Second Century Campaign, visit pbday.org/giving/second-century-campaign.