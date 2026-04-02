2025-2026 PartiesPalm Beach Food & Wine FestivalBy Site Staff - April 2, 2026Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Participating chefs and culinary personalities. Photo by Pisarri Photo. Jennifer Thompson, Hazel Shanken, William Terlato, Marvin R. Shanken, David Sabin, Debra Terlato, Crissy Poorman. Photo by Pisarri Photo. Giorgio Rapicavoli. Photo by Alissa Dragun. Lindsay Autry and David Sabin. Photo by Pisarri Photo. Michael Schwartz, Daniel Boulud. Photo by Pisarri Photo. Crista Luedtke, Maneet Chauhan, Stephanie Izard. Photo by Tracey Benson. Diego Soriano. Photo by Tracey Benson. Nina Compton, Clay Conley. Photo by Pisarri Photo. Shaina Wizov, Hallie Rosenthal, Destiny Beck, Ariella Sherman. Photo by Tracey Benson. The scene at the Grand Tasting. Photo by Tracey Benson.Who: Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival in partnership with Wine Spectator and powered by GeicoWhat: Eighteenth Annual Palm Beach Food & Wine FestivalWhere: Restaurants and culinary venues throughout Palm Beach County Facebook Comments
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