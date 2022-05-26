Paying It Forward at I Need Coffee

Daniel and Catherine Moretz became interested in Haitian coffee when they bought I Need Coffee, a beloved coffee shop in Jupiter Town Centre. In their search for something similar to Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, which they consider the best in the world, they came across Singing Rooster, a social enterprise supporting small coffee and cocoa producers in Haiti, which has a similar coffee-growing climate.

They opted to serve Haitian Blue Mountain coffee in their shop and sell Haitian chocolate and art. But things got even more personal when Daniel read about the plight of Gonzalez Seignon, a metal artist in Croix-des-Bouquets who had fallen on tough times. He felt called to donate an entire year’s worth of studio rent to the artist, freeing him up to keep creating with fewer worries. Talk about a cup of coffee you can feel good about drinking.