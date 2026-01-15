“Picasso: Clay, Line and Legacy” Debuts in West Palm Beach

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, in partnership with Kahan Gallery, presents “Picasso: Clay, Line and Legacy,” an exhibition that explores Pablo Picasso’s late-career experimentation in Vallauris, France.

On view now through March 15, the exhibition showcases Picasso’s inventive ceramics, linocuts, prints, and select tapestries, offering a multidimensional view of a period defined by experimentation, reinvention, material freedom, and vibrant innovation across mediums.

Through this focused lens on the Vallauris years, “Picasso: Clay, Line and Legacy” reveals the artist’s fearless approach to form and technique, highlighting his technical mastery and fluid movement between mediums. The presentation underscores Picasso’s impact on ceramics and printmaking while elevating the often-overlooked role of textile art within his practice.

Kahan Gallery, a member of the International Fine Print Dealers Association with locations in New York and Palm Beach, specializes in Modern Master prints, drawings, Picasso ceramics, and twentieth century fine art tapestries. For more information, visit kahangallery.net.

For more information on “Picasso: Clay, Line and Legacy”, visit ansg.org or call 561-832-5328.