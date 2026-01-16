Polo Season is in Full Swing Around Florida

Polo has returned to Florida for another season. The “sport of kings” has been a fixture for decades, fueling an economic engine that’s left quite a divot in the state’s landscape.

“The sport of polo has an illustrious tradition in South Florida dating back generations and continues to be a cornerstone of the sports and lifestyle scene in Palm Beach County,” says J. Michael Prince, president and CEO of the United States Polo Association (USPA) Global.

Each winter, a global audience comes to Florida as horses migrate south, state-of-the-art facilities fill their paddocks, and prestigious polo clubs assert their dominance. Within the region, Wellington has emerged as the winter equestrian capital of the world during the high season, with significant lifestyle and financial impacts.

“In Palm Beach County, polo has become not only a cultural tradition but a strategic economic asset that contributes to the region’s growth and global reputation,” says Kelly Smallridge, president and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. She notes that the sport attracts international players, spectators, and investors who drive tourism, support local businesses, and create high-value employment opportunities.

“Premium polo venues, great weather, and long-standing support of the sport inspire the world’s best players and their equine partners to descend on Palm Beach County every winter season,” adds Prince. “Simply put, what’s happening in South Florida is shaping the future of polo around the world.”

Here, we present a curated Florida polo road trip, spotlighting the clubs, tournaments, and venues leading the charge in Palm Beach County and beyond.

Perhaps the grandest of them all, the National Polo Center (NPC) takes center stage in Wellington with an extraordinary scene that showcases the best polo in the country. Built in 2003, the 161-acre facility is now owned and managed by USPA. It features six championship fields, a 5,000-seat outdoor stadium, and a 450-seat indoor pavilion. It hosts low-, medium-, and high-goal polo, including the premier Gauntlet of Polo tournament series—comprising the C.V. Whitney Cup, USPA Gold Cup, and U.S. Open Polo Championship—between February and April. During the winter season, spectators can enjoy Sunday polo from VIP box seats, stadium seating, field-side tailgates, or the pavilion’s elegant brunch, complete with Champagne, caviar, and an exquisite buffet.

Grand Champions Polo Club and its sister club, Santa Rita Polo Farm, host 6- to 26-goal polo on 11 manicured fields. The destination caters to players of all levels and runs a Polo on Demand program to train the next generation. The club’s winter and spring schedule wasn’t publicly available as of press time, so visit its website for the latest information.

Situated within the Florida Horse Park, this family-friendly club features two fields dedicated to low-goal polo and a nearby arena with boarding facilities. Spectators can drive up and park right beside the field—perfect for tailgating—while VIP tents at midfield deliver a more refined experience. There’s no grandstand, and that’s the charm: country polo where families and fans are up close to the ponies. Ocala Polo Club is unique in that it hosts polo matches nearly year-round. The club runs three seasons, with main tournaments in December through March, plus spring sunset polo on Saturdays in May and June and fall sunset polo September through November. Most participating polo players balance 9-to-5 jobs during the week, and newcomers are always welcome. About half of the teams are made up of women—a point of pride that reflects the club’s commitment to growing the sport’s female presence.

Port Mayaca Polo Club was founded by Steven Orthwein Sr., former USPA chairman and a Polo Hall of Fame inductee, who transformed sugarcane fields into a polo paradise. The club (which is nestled near Lake Okeechobee) held its first season in 2007. Today, more than 400 polo ponies regularly compete across 10 fields. The laid-back setting features boarding facilities, exercise tracks, and miles of trails over 12 privately owned farms. With no clubhouse or admission fee, Port Mayaca Polo Club offers a casual tailgating experience where spectators gather every Saturday from early January to mid-April. The tournament lineup includes two of the nation’s premier women’s events—the Women’s Gold Cup (January 13-14) and the U.S. Open Women’s Championship (January 26 to February 15)—along with several other high-goal matchups. Highlights for 2026 include the Joe Barry Cup (January 6-25) and the USPA Butler Handicap (February 1-21).

Since opening to the public in 1991, this 170-acre facility has grown into a polo powerhouse in its Lakewood Ranch community. It boasts seven fields, an arena, a half-mile exercise track, stick-and-ball fields, and boarding facilities—and it is home to the renowned Sarasota Polo School. Spectators can choose from a variety of experiences: a polo pavilion, a VIP midfield terrace, a VIP Champagne lounge, group tents, and tailgating. For the adventurous, there is The Hemingway, an authentic double-decker bus that promises a one-of-a-kind view and party vibes. The club hosts low- to high-goal polo and dozens of competitive USPA tournaments throughout its season. From an opening parade to halftime divot-stomping, Sunday polo at the Sarasota Polo Club is the perfect activity for families. The main season runs from late December through April 12, with Thursday sunset polo happy hour matches from March 19 until April 16.

Windsor is an exclusive private community founded in the early 1990s by W. Galen and Hilary M. Weston. The enclave quickly became known for its world-class sporting amenities and vibrant scene. Today, its equestrian center features a full-size polo field for exhibition matches, a 170-yard multipurpose field for training and casual play, 26 stables, and a training ring. Windsor’s most popular social event is the biennial Windsor Charity Polo Cup. The high-goal celebrity charity tournament will return February 14 and include a field-side luncheon, a luxury automobile concours, junior polo exhibitions, themed tailgate competitions, and more. The beneficiaries of this year’s event are Childcare Resources of Indian River, Crossover Mission, and the Environmental Learning Center, all of which offer programs that support the basic, educational, and enrichment needs of underprivileged children.

Located an hour north of Orlando, The Villages Polo Club spans 250 acres and welcomes thousands of spectators annually. Established 30 years ago, it now boasts multiple fields, stables, leagues, and 4- to 8-goal tournaments. The club hosts two full seasons (in the spring, from March to May, and the fall, from late September to November), while its academy offers year-round lessons. The two-level spectator stadium includes a full bar, concessions, and merchandise; tailgating by car or golf cart provides a more casual experience.

While polo has been a fixture in Vero Beach since the late 1980s, it found a new home in the Vero Beach Polo Club in 2000. Since then, the club has welcomed celebrities, high-profile players, and royalty, including King Charles III, Adolfo Cambiaso, and Tommy Lee and Dawn Jones. Attend a polo match on select Sundays from January 18 to April 12. Tailgating is de rigueur, with visitors returning year after year to watch low- to medium-goal polo announced by Dawn Garvey Redman (aka the Voice of Vero Beach Polo), who has called every match since the earliest days of Vero Beach polo.