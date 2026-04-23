Prime Panama Awaits at Hotel La Compañía

Hotel La Compañía Casco Antiguo

Some hotels reference history; Hotel La Compañía Casco Antiguo exists inside it. Opened in 2022, the property occupies an entire city block in Casco Antiguo—Panama City’s historic quarter and a UNESCO World Heritage Site—where multiple centuries coexist. Within the complex are the ruins of a 300-year-old church, a seventeenth-century Jesuit convent, and later architectural chapters that trace Panama’s evolution from colonial outpost to canal-era crossroads. Rather than using history as backdrop, the hotel employs it to create a high-design living museum and a central force in Panama City’s colorful revival.

What registers first are texture and dimension: black-and-white mosaic tiles underfoot, coffered ceilings, ironwork at the doors, and bas reliefs of Spanish conquistador Balboa and Sir Henry Morgan hewn into quartz along the lobby walls. Orchids and birds of paradise soften the stone, while substantial lounge furniture grounds the space. From here, the hotel is organized across three wings—Spanish, French, and American—each corresponding to a distinct era in the city’s past and featuring its own exterior expression, interiors, restaurants, and bars.

The Spanish wing (circa 1688) is the oldest portion of the complex and carries the most monastic weight. At ground level is El Santuario, the all-day dining room and breakfast setting, where glass panels in the floor reveal the building’s original well and artifacts beneath. Upstairs, guest rooms retain thick stone walls and arched windows, now paired with four-poster canopy beds and exposed beams. Doors open onto balconies overlooking a picturesque courtyard that serves as the hotel’s connective tissue.

The lobby is in the French wing, which was built by Jesuit priests in 1739 and today fronts bustling Avenida A. Brick arches frame guest rooms outfitted with black-lacquered furnishings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and refined tilework. Downstairs, guests linger over cocktails at Exilio Bar, with its wooden bar modeled after the hulls of historic ships and blueprints strewn across the walls like archival wallpaper.

The American wing was erected at the turn of the twentieth century to house workers during the construction of the Panama Canal and later repurposed as a department store. The ground floors form a layered portrait of American influence in Panama, beginning with the owner’s collection of vintage photography and century-old film equipment looping archival footage alongside period cameras and radios. American Bazaar offers a design-forward take on the American diner, incorporating artifacts from the building’s department store years—think: sewing machines turned into table bases—as well as restored relics from earlier American eateries in Panama.

Completing the city block are the skeletal remains of the original church, reimagined as an event space and open to wandering visitors when not in use. Then there is Villa Ana 1928, a restored mansion now home to a speakeasy on its top level and a fine-dining restaurant below. A short walk from the hotel, it represents yet another chapter for the complex—another moment in time folded into the whole.

On paper, Hotel La Compañía Casco Antiguo is an 88-room hotel with an infinity pool overlooking Casco’s domes and bell towers. In practice, it operates more like a city within a city, one I return to often. Since its opening, it has become a personal anchor point in Panama City, close enough to revisit regularly and rich enough that no two stays are ever the same.

Hotel La Compañía Del Valle

While Casco Antiguo reveals Panama through its past, Del Valle looks forward and shifts the experience outward and onto the landscape. Fully opened in March 2026, the sister hotel stands high in El Valle de Antón, within the crater of an extinct volcano. The Tuscan-inspired property spans multiple low-rise buildings, swimming pools, gardens, an amphitheater, and a large spa, all connected by a stone path that traces the perimeter.

More than 200 artworks appear throughout the grounds and public spaces, with the boldest works positioned near the front entrance—multi-ton wood carvings of cartoonish human faces—before giving way to smaller pieces inspired by nature and folklore. The sheer volume can feel overwhelming upon first encounter, but that is replaced by a sense of fantasy and enchantment. Molas, the intricate reverse-appliqué textiles created by Guna women, bring a distinctly Panamanian counterpoint; watercolors by local artists provide moments of relief. As motifs repeat—bronze door knockers shaped like the endemic golden frog, for example—what initially reads as excess begins to cohere, revealing a visual language that favors time over instant familiarity.

Seventy rooms are spread across two main buildings, intersected by a trio of pools and several auxiliary houses, all clad in volcanic stone sourced from local quarries and designed to recall an old-world estate. Every room opens onto a balcony or terrace, with views that pull the eye toward the surrounding landscape. El Valle de Antón is ringed by dramatic peaks—La India Dormida, whose ridgeline resembles a sleeping woman, alongside Cerro Gaital and Cerro La Silla—offering spectacular vistas and easy access to hiking trails, waterfalls, and thermal waters.

At the center of the property, both physically and conceptually, is Elysium Spa & Wellness House, a 22,000-square-foot subterranean complex inspired by Roman bath traditions and Panama’s volcanic terrain. Guests move through thermal pools, steam rooms, mud therapy spaces, salt chambers, and hammam-style rooms carved from stone. Above ground, reflection pools, treatment rooms, and garden spaces slow the experience further. As one of Del Valle’s defining features, it is a spa designed to be inhabited, not sampled.

Food and drink extend the same sense of range. The three culinary concepts—Fuego, Terra, and Tiempo—are organized around elemental ideas rather than geography. Fuego centers on open flame and wood-fire cooking, delivering dishes with depth and warmth. Terra focuses on vegetable-forward, spa-oriented cuisine without feeling restrictive. Tiempo acts as a bridge between the two, drawing flavors and ideas from across regions and cultures.

While each property can be experienced on its own, Del Valle is strongest in conversation with Casco Antiguo. The two are often paired, connected by regular private transfers that make the two-and-a-half-hour journey feel less like travel and more like a shift in register. One looks backward, the other ahead—but together they present a fuller view of Panama than either could on its own.

Flying Copa to Panama City

Panama sits within convenient reach of South Florida thanks to strong nonstop air service to Panama City. Copa Airlines operates up to eight nonstop flights daily from Miami (including select services with Dream Business Class lie-flat seats) and daily nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale. While Panama is Copa’s principal destination, the airline’s Panama Stopover program allows stays of up to seven days at no additional airfare, making it easy to pair Panama with more far-flung destinations across the Americas on a single ticket.