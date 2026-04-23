Jazz Legend Christian McBride Comes to Arts Garage

Arts Garage will welcome legendary bassist, composer, and bandleader Christian McBride and his acclaimed ensemble, Ursa Major, for two performances April 25

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Christian McBride and Ursa Major will perform at Arts Garage April 25. Photo by Mallory Turner
Christian McBride and Ursa Major will perform at Arts Garage April 25. Photo by Mallory Turner

Arts Garage in downtown Delray Beach will welcome legendary bassist, composer, and bandleader Christian McBride and his acclaimed ensemble, Ursa Major, for two performances of world-class jazz April 25.

McBride is an 11-time Grammy Award winner known for his versatility across jazz, R&B, pop, hip-hop, and classical. He serves as Artistic Director of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the TD James Moody Jazz Festival, and the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

Ursa Major, a dynamic ensemble of rising jazz talents including saxophonist Nicole Glover, guitarist Ely Perlman, pianist Mike King, and drummer Savannah Harris, will join him. Together, they deliver a fresh, forward-looking sound rooted in tradition and driven by improvisation.

The performances take place at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $108–$118 (including fees), and are available at artsgarage.org/events.

Upcoming Shows at Arts Garage:

  • Landslide: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — April 26 at 7 p.m.
  • Damon Fowler — May 1 at 8 p.m.
  • Jean Caze Presents — May 15 at 8 p.m.

For a full list of upcoming performances, visit artsgarage.org/events.

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