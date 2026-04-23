Tour Creative Spaces During Palm Beach County Open Studios

Palm Beach County Open Studios returns with a record number of participating artists, offering a free, self-guided, behind-the-scenes experience across the county. On May 2 and 3, visitors can explore more than 60 artists studios and meet more than 140 local artists working across a range of disciplines. Attendees will have the opportunity to observe the creative process and purchase original works directly from the artists.

Presented by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County as part of MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture), this annual event invites the community to experience the region’s arts scene firsthand. From painters to glassblowers and beyond, Open Studios provides access to the artists who shape Palm Beach County’s cultural landscape.

Visits are free and open to the public. To plan the weekend’s route, view a printable or mobile-friendly map at openstudiospbc.com.