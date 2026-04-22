West Palm Beach GreenMarket Reclaims Number One Spot

The City of West Palm Beach has much to celebrate! The West Palm Beach GreenMarket has reclaimed the number one spot on a nationwide USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice poll, reaffirming its title as the number one “Best Farmers Market” in the United States. The West Palm Beach GreenMarket competed against 19 other popular markets.

This West Palm Beach GreenMarket won the top prize in 2021, 2022, and 2023, making it the only market to hold that position for three straight years. In 2024 and 2025, it was ranked second.

Now in its thirty-first season, the West Palm Beach GreenMarket features 150 vendors, including 45 newcomers. The market will run through May 30. This year’s GreenMarket is the largest offering and longest season in its history.

This year’s GreenMarket theme is “From the Ground Up,” in honor of the market’s success in nurturing a thriving community of farmers, growers, makers, and entrepreneurs. Over the last 30 seasons, the market has grown from a place to shop into a destination and a tradition for both locals and visitors.

For more information, visit wpb.org/events.