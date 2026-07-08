Promise Fund Hosts Free Mammogram Screenings

Promise Fund, the nonprofit dedicated to increasing survivorship from breast and cervical cancer, will host free Mammography Screening Days on the following dates:

July 11 , from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HealthyMe (411 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter)

July 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Origin Church (6074 Summit Boulevard, West Palm Beach)

July 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jamaicans of the Palm Beaches ( 3600 Australian Avenue West Palm Beach )

The screening events are presented with Florida Mobile Mammography, HealthyMe, Health Care District of Palm Beach County, Origin Church, Department of Health, and Monarch Health Services.

Promise Fund serves women across Palm Beach, Broward, and Martin counties. It currently operates four screening programs within partner sites in Palm Beach and Broward, and is working to establish a co-located program in Martin County.

Appointments are required. To register, call 877-427-7664.