Real Talk with Anna Miller and Carrie Murray

What inspired you to launch a jewelry brand?

We found a niche in the market for a jewelry brand rooted in the timeless, classic Palm Beach style that our town is known for. We wanted to create pieces that have a classic old-world feel with a modern twist. We were inspired by the icons who visited our town, from the images taken by Slim Aarons to the style of Jackie O. We wanted to build a jewelry brand our daughters would be proud to wear, our mothers would covet, and our friends would wear as staple pieces.

Where does the name come from?

We were inspired by our children’s school, which separates students into two intramural flocks: Pelicans and Flamingos. In our case, one of us was a Pelican family and the other a Flamingo family. Now we are two birds of the same feather: Pelimingo.

Describe the core collection and how to customize it.

Our core collection begins with our signature chains and collars—The Flagler, The Mizner, and The Phipps—named after the people and places that have shaped the style and spirit of our town. From there, it becomes very personal. The collection is designed so you can build something that feels entirely your own. We offer a wide range of embellishments, from pendants and rondelles to gliders and spacers. These come in different shapes, colors, sizes, and stones. You can layer, mix, or keep it simple depending on your style.

We encourage our customers to come in and play. Some put their look together all at once, and others add their pieces over time. At the end of the day, it’s about creating jewelry that feels like part of you. We always say everyone can be their own designer—it’s just about finding the pieces that tell your story.

Looking ahead, we’re especially excited to take our College Collars [to] some of our favorite schools, where students, parents, and alumni can customize their collars for game day, sorority events, and everything in between.

What advice would you give your younger selves?

Take at least one business class and one finance class in high school or college. No matter what career you choose in life, these lessons will be invaluable. If you have an idea and you feel passionate about it, just start! Don’t overthink the “can’ts.”

Favorite summer vacation destination?

Both of us love anywhere that involves being with our children all in one spot—especially if it means we get a break from Florida’s August heat and summer showers. Travel is not only an opportunity for family time and a change of scenery, but we love to absorb the style and culture that influences us when we return.