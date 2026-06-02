Resource Depot to Unveil Katharine Owens Exhibit

Resource Depot will unveil its latest exhibition, “Entangled and Ingested: The Work of Katharine Owens,” on June 5. The showcase will be on view to August 15.

The large-scale exhibition by Katharine Owens, a renowned National Geographic Explorer, artist, and researcher, features hand-sewn wildlife portraits created entirely from nonrecyclable plastics. The exhibition will also include an artist talk and collaborative workshop focused on marine conservation, plastic pollution, and environmental advocacy.

The public is invited to attend a free Artist Talk and Opening Reception on June 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. On June 6, enjoy “GalleRE Workshop: Whale Makers,” from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Owens is a National Geographic Explorer, Fulbright-Nehru Fellow, and professor and chair of the Department of Politics, Economics, and International Studies at the University of Hartford. For more than 20 years, she has researched water policy and plastic pollution, combining science, policy, and the arts to raise awareness around environmental sustainability.