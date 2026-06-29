Save the Chimps Gala

2025-2026 PartiesSave the Chimps GalaBy Site Staff - June 29, 2026Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Grace Smith and Bernardo Feitosa Jacqui Michel, Victor Figueredo Jon Stryker, Ana Paula Tavares Trisha and Neil Saffer Sal and Hope Luaria Karen Powell, John and Lynda Battista Maynard Monrow, Sherry Chris, Burt Minkoff Nancy Stone and Susan Cushing Triana Romero, Ana Paula Tavares Seated: Madison Valentine, John and Lynda Battista, Karen Powell, Todd Schmidt; Standing: Peter Lioubin and Daphne Nikolopoulos, Terry and Lauren Duffy, Tim Corrigan Palm Beach Mayor Danielle Moore, Lesly SmithWho: Save the ChimpsWhat: Twenty-Fifth Anniversary GalaWhere: Save the Chimps, Fort PiercePhotos by Capehart and Bob JoyFacebook Comments
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